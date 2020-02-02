Humanitarian situation in NE Syria remains difficult: UN humanitarian chief

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The United Nations humanitarian chief on Wednesday told the Security Council that the humanitarian situation in northeast Syria remains difficult, while noting that there are 1.8 million people in the northeast needing humanitarian assistance.

“Some 70,000 people are still displaced following the military operations we saw in October. An additional 90,000 people are living in IDP (internally displaced person) camps, including more than 66,000 in the Al Hol camp,” UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock told a council meeting on the situation in Syria.

“An average of 850,000 people in need received assistance on a monthly basis in 2019 from within Syria, and that number increased significantly during the course of the year,” he said.

“The United Nations continues to advocate with all stakeholders, including the government of Syria, to ensure reliable and adequate supply lines and humanitarian capacity in the northeast,” said Lowcock.

The UN humanitarian chief added the economic situation in Syria poses increasing hardship on civilians across the country.

Noting that in January, the Syrian pound continued to depreciate on the informal market, Lowcock said in some areas, it traded at more than 1,100 Syrian pounds to the U.S. dollar, and that is half the value of six months ago.

Syrians going out to buy food are finding fewer items in their markets, including those looking for basics like rice, oil and sugar, said Lowcock, adding that most available items cost more than ever — the price of bread, for instance, has increased by more than 50 percent in some areas in recent months.

“Any further deterioration in the Syrian economy will leave even more people vulnerable and in need of assistance in the year ahead.”

He said that parties to the conflict, and those with influence, must stop the fighting. “Unless the current hostilities stop, we will see an even greater humanitarian catastrophe.”