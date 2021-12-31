In 2021, expect to see humpback whales, sea slugs, and the world’s largest skate, among other marine highlights.

The world’s largest skate, humpback whales, and sea slugs are among the marine highlights expected in 2021.

This year has seen a number of conservation successes in UK waters, according to wildlife charities.

Conservation efforts to improve the UK’s coastal habitats by reducing fishing and restoring native habitats are paying off, according to conservationists, with exciting sightings of whales, orcas, and rare sea slugs expected off the UK coast in 2021.

The repeated sightings of humpback whales, which were extremely rare in the UK until recently, were one of the highlights of the year for marine experts The Wildlife Trusts.

Large numbers of humpback whales have been spotted this year from the Isles of Scilly to the Shetland Islands, indicating that sardine populations are finally recovering after decades of overfishing.

Meanwhile, orca whales were spotted off the coast of Cornwall this summer, marking the most southerly sighting in more than 50 years, and white-beaked dolphins were spotted in waters off the coast of Essex for the first time in 20 years.

Other signs of progress in conservation efforts were also present.

Northern Ireland has recorded the world’s first juvenile flapper skate, indicating that shark conservation efforts have resulted in skates breeding there.

Native oysters and seagrass meadows were released to aid in the restoration of coastal ecosystems.

In November, a rare Highland Dancer, a type of sea slug, was discovered on Walney Island by keen-eyed walkers.

“It’s been a fantastic year for marine megafauna sightings, particularly in the southwest,” said Lissa Batey, the Wildlife Trusts’ head of marine conservation.

However, the news isn’t entirely positive.

Human disturbance of marine life has increased this year, according to volunteers from the Wildlife Trusts across the country, especially in Cornwall, where incidents involving jet skis and motorboats have increased.

Hundreds of whales, dolphins, and seal pups washed up on beaches across the country, many of them injured by vessels or tangled in fishing lines.

“It’s clear that fishing, development, pollution, climate change, and recreation are all putting enormous strain on our oceans,” said Ms Batey.

“All of these issues have a significant impact on the lives of those who work on ships.”

