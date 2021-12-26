Hundreds of additional flights have been canceled as a result of COVID-related staffing shortages.

As the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas, airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing issues related to COVID-19, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 700 flights entering, leaving, or flying within the United States were canceled.

On Saturday, the number was nearly 1,000.

On Monday, more than 50 flights have already been canceled.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been blamed by Delta, United, and JetBlue for staffing shortages that forced cancellations.

omicron’s impact on staffing was “unexpected,” according to United spokesperson Maddie King.

According to FlightAware’s data, airlines had canceled about 2,200 flights worldwide as of Sunday morning, down from more than 2,800 the day before.

Flights are canceled for no apparent reason, according to the site.

10% of JetBlue’s flights were canceled on Sunday.

According to FlightAware, Delta canceled 5% of its flights and United canceled 4%.

On Saturday, the three airlines canceled more than 10% of their scheduled flights.

The Christmas cancellations, according to American Airlines spokesperson Derek Walls, were due to virus-related sick calls.

According to one spending measure, the nation’s second Christmas in the shadow of COVID-19 boosted holiday sales at the fastest rate in 17 years, despite shoppers grappling with higher prices, product shortages, and the omicron variant in the final weeks of the season.

Holiday sales were up 8.5 percent from a year ago, according to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all types of payments including cash and debit cards.

Mastercard SpendingPulse had predicted an increase of 7.4%.

The findings, which covered the months of November and December, were released today.

From January to December,

24, were fueled by clothing and jewelry purchases.

When compared to the pre-pandemic holiday season in 2019, sales increased by 10.7%.

Also on Sunday, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor expressed his dissatisfaction with the scarcity of COVID-19 tests.

The omicron variant has fueled a surge in test demand.

“Obviously, we need to do better,” Dr.

In an interview that aired on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Anthony Fauci said.

“I believe things will improve significantly as we move into January,” Fauci said, “but that doesn’t help us today or tomorrow.”

Fauci… Fauci…

