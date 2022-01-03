Hundreds of animals are killed by fireworks in Italy, according to an animal rights organization.

Hundreds of animals are killed by fireworks in Italy, according to an animal rights group.

New Year’s Eve fireworks killed at least 400 cats and dogs.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to an animal rights organization, hundreds of animals were killed by fireworks during the 2022 New Year celebrations in Italy, despite a partial ban on their use.

Last year, during the 2021 celebrations in Italy, many dead birds were seen on the streets, prompting criticism from environmental and animal rights organizations.

In order to avoid a repeat of last year’s situation, Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri announced on Dec.

Firecrackers, bangers, rockets, and other explosives have been banned in the capital since Dec. 30.

Between December 31 and January 1,

a)

At least 400 cats and dogs died, according to preliminary data from the Italian Association for Animal Defense and Environment, which was cited by local newspaper Il Messaggero.

Calabria and Sicily have the most dead animals, followed by Lombardy and Campania.

Fireworks are dangerous because they kill animals and pollute the environment by releasing smoke and greenhouse gases.

* This report was co-authored by Burak Bir.