Hundreds of dead birds wash up on the Solway Coast, alarming conservationists.

After hundreds of dead geese washed up on the Solway Coast, conservationists expressed concern about the impact of avian flu on geese numbers.

Since the first report in November 2021, up to 16,000 birds have died in the UK, with populations of barnacle geese, a protected species, being particularly hard hit.

According to the RSPB Scotland, the number of Svalbard barnacle geese dropped from 43,703 in November to 27,133 in January.

The RSPB Cumbria Coast Reserves’ David Blackledge, who is part of a team that counts the birds every day, told the BBC that he was concerned about the significant decline.

“At high tides, there have been dead birds littered around the Solway, with dozens, if not hundreds, of birds washed up.”

“It’s difficult to see this decline in the birds to such an extent after all of the hard conservation work that has gone on over the years,” he said.

The current outbreak of bird flu is the largest in history.

According to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) statistics, there are currently 76 cases of bird flu in England.

Although humans are susceptible to bird flu, the UK Health Security Agency has determined that the risk to the general public’s health is extremely low.

People should not pick up any dead or visibly sick birds, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Bird keepers are being urged to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols in order to protect birds and slow the spread of the disease.

All poultry keepers are required to strictly limit and control access to flocks as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone measures, which were implemented in November. They must also ensure that government-approved disinfectants are available in all areas where people require them.

The UK’s chief veterinary officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss, has warned against complacency and urged poultry keepers to use “scrupulous biosecurity.”

