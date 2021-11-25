Hundreds of FedEx packages have been discovered dumped in an Alabama ravine.

Authorities in Blount County, Alabama, are investigating why hundreds of packages were discovered in a ravine on Wednesday evening.

About 300 to 400 boxes of various sizes were discovered in a ravine off River Oak Trail on private property near Hayden, according to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

FedEx was on the scene, according to a later update from authorities on Wednesday.

The packages appeared to have arrived at the scene within the last 24 hours, according to Sheriff Mark Moon, but the reason for their presence was not immediately clear.

Deputies will remain with the packages until first light, when trucks will arrive to pick them up, he said.

“It’s not a very deep ravine,” Moon explained, “and they’ll be able to hand carry the boxes onto trucks.”

“At first light, things will be easier.”

Employees at the company believe that after the packages are scanned, they will be able to figure out what went wrong.

The sheriff’s office reported shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday that FedEx was on the scene.

To everyone in West Blount County who hasn’t received FedEx packages.

I’ve got a deputy on the case right now…

