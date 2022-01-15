Hundreds of firefighters are needed to put out a large fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey.

Hundreds of firefighters are dispatched to a massive fire at a chemical plant in New Jersey.

Hundreds of firefighters battled a major fire at a chemical plant in Passaic late Friday night, sending smoke across the region and prompting officials to advise residents to close their windows.

Much of the fire burned in the Majestic Industries area of the complex, but it has also spread to Qualco, a company that makes pool and spa products, including “chlorine pellets” used in pools, according to Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, who was at the scene near Passaic Street and Columbia Avenue.

According to him, the fire has not spread to a section of the facility where chemicals, such as chlorine, are kept.

Lora said shortly before midnight that one firefighter had been injured on the scene.

There had been no serious injuries, he stated.

About 200 firefighters from Bergen, Essex, and Passaic counties responded to the 11-alarm blaze, according to Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost.

When firefighters arrived at the Passaic Street facility, they discovered “heavy, heavy smoke” and flames on the roof and upper floors.

“By no means are we under control,” Trentacost said shortly before 11 p.m., “but we are doing everything we can to contain it.”

“We’re always on the lookout.

“We have companies in the chemical factory, and we’re watching where this fire is going very closely,” the chief said.

According to the chief, firefighters also requested assistance from the local water company as well as fire boats to bring water to the scene.

Several responding fire departments were seen retrieving water from hydrants throughout the city.

“This is probably one of the worst fires I’ve ever seen,” Lora said.

Lora, who is also the director of Passaic’s public safety department, praised firefighters for containing the massive fire, but said it was still burning.

The mayor described the fire as “extremely difficult and challenging.”

“It’s not even close to being under control.”

“At this time, there are multiple buildings involved.

“It’s at a chemical plant,” he said from the scene earlier.

Residents were warned about seeing and smelling smoke from the fire by officials from all over the region, including New York City.

According to the mayor, he spoke with Gov.

Phil,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.