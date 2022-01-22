Hundreds of flights have been canceled as a result of record-breaking snowfall in sub-30 degree temperatures caused by Winter Storm Jasper 2022.

THOUSANDS of flights were canceled across several southern states as record-breaking snow fell and temperatures plummeted.

As Jasper moved through North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, flights were canceled on Friday and into Saturday.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport alone, at least 186 flights had been canceled as of Saturday noon.

On Friday, Jasper dumped 1.9 inches of snow at the airport, setting a new record for January 21.

Meanwhile, as an Arctic front brought dangerous road conditions to much of the United States, the storm, which also brought frigid temperatures, gave many students three-day weekends.

The wintry weather began on Friday afternoon and will last through the weekend, with icy conditions and dangerous windchill in several parts of the country.

The winter storm, dubbed Jasper by the Weather Channel, is expected to sweep up from the Southeast, affecting parts of the Midwest and East Coast.

The storm hit the Carolinas hardest, prompting Charleston, South Carolina to issue its first winter storm warning since January 5, 2018.

Other large parts of the country, including New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas, were under winter storm watches this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, among other states, have declared states of emergency in advance of the storm.

Temperatures in the southern states are expected to stay below zero.

Temperatures in North Carolina and Virginia are unlikely to rise above the 30s on Saturday, according to forecasters.

On Saturday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s and even teens in some areas.

In the icy conditions of North Carolina, an airplane skidded off the runway.

A Delta Air Lines plane carrying 19 passengers skidded off the runway and rolled into mud in North Carolina.

According to airport officials, the plane was taxiing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in the snow on Friday night.

There were no injuries reported on the flight from Washington, DC.

Cities in the south have been blanketed in ice sheets.

After Hurricane Jasper blew through the Carolinas on Saturday morning, the National Weather Service was logging ice reports all over the state.

Some ice reports from North and South Carolina are included below.

Near Richlands, NC, the highest amount of 0.50 inch was recorded (hashtag)ncwx(hashtag)scwx(hashtag)icepic.twitter.comLugsX9T9UW).

The unusually heavy snowfall in South Carolina has piqued the interest of residents.

In downtown Columbia, South Carolina, it is SNOWING.

It’s also going down at a good clip.

It’s not every day that something like this happens…

9:00 p.m.

SCwxpic.twitter.comBybWghivnC (hashtag)

Hundreds of flights are canceled in Jasper.

According to airline tracker, more than 500 flights were canceled in Charlotte, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia.

