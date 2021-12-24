Hundreds of flights have been canceled by Delta, United, and other airlines due to a Covid staffing shortage.

Due to a Covid staffing shortage, hundreds of flights have been canceled by Delta, United, and other airlines.

Hundreds of flights were canceled by DELTA and United on Friday due to staff shortages caused by the omicron variant of Covid.

Because of omicron-related staff shortages, both airlines had to cancel dozens of flights on Christmas Eve.

According to FlightAware, United has canceled 169 flights and Delta has canceled 127.

Because of a “massive rise” in sick leave among pilots, Lufthansa announced on Friday that it would cancel a dozen long-haul transatlantic flights over the Christmas holiday period.

Despite a “large buffer” of additional staff for the period, flights to Houston, Boston, and Washington have been canceled.

Because it was not informed about the type of illness, the airline says it couldn’t speculate on whether COVID-19 infections or quarantines were to blame.

Other flights were available for passengers.

While there are some cases of Covid among vaccinated people, they are uncommon.

In the event of a breakthrough case, victims are unlikely to be admitted to the hospital with severe or fatal symptoms caused by the virus.

The Omicron variant is more infectious, according to health officials, and could result in more breakthrough cases.

However, by giving all vaccinated Americans a booster shot, the spread of the disease can be stopped.

Infection with the Omicron variant is expected to cause severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Current vaccines are expected to protect against these complications.

Vaccines against other variants, such as Delta, have proven to be effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Side effects from the vaccine are also extremely rare, according to studies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is the source for this information.

“We planned a very large buffer for the vacation period,” said Lufthansa in a statement.

However, due to the large number of people who called in sick, this was insufficient.”

“This week’s nationwide spike in omicron cases has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement to several news outlets.

“As a result, we’ve had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers prior to their arrival at the airport,” the airline added.

The airline stated that it was working to rebook as many passengers as it could.

Delta said it canceled flights on Friday due to omicron’s impact and the possibility of bad weather after exhausting “all options and resources — including rerouting and aircraft and crew substitutions to cover scheduled flying.”

It stated in a statement to several media outlets that it was attempting to get passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian is among those who have urged the Biden administration to follow suit, or risk further travel disruptions.

The meeting was held on Thursday…

