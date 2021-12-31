Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by wildfires in Colorado, forcing thousands of people to flee.

Hundreds of homes in Colorado have been destroyed by wildfires, and thousands have been forced to flee.

SUPERIOR, COLORADO –

(AP) — Tens of thousands of Coloradans were displaced from their homes by wind-whipped wildfires on Friday, and authorities said more than 500 homes were feared destroyed.

At least seven people were injured, but no deaths or missing people were reported as a result of the fires that erupted outside Denver on Thursday and swept through neighborhoods with terrifying speed, fueled by winds of up to 105 mph (169 kph).

“If it holds up that there was no loss of life, we might have our own New Year’s miracle on our hands,” Gov. Rick Scott said.

According to Jared Polis,

The towering flames that had lit up the night sky were gone by first light on Friday, leaving smoldering homes, charred trees and fields in their wake.

The winds had died down, and light snow began to fall, bringing with it the hope of suffocating hot spots.

The fire started unusually late in the year, following an unusually dry fall and a winter that has been almost devoid of snow so far.

More than 500 homes were likely destroyed, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

According to him and the governor, up to 1,000 homes may have been destroyed, though this won’t be known until crews assess the damage.

“When you see the devastation, it’s unbelievable that we don’t have a list of 100 missing persons,” the sheriff said.

The sheriff said some of the communities destroyed by the fire were “just smoking holes in the ground,” and urged residents to wait for the all-clear before returning, warning that many neighborhoods were still too dangerous due to fire and downed power lines.

Mike Guanella and his family were relaxing at their home in Superior, looking forward to a belated Christmas later in the year, when reports of a nearby grass fire were quickly followed by an order to evacuate.

Guanella and his wife, three children, and three dogs were staying at a friend’s house in Denver instead of opening presents, hoping that their house would still be standing.

“We’re hoping those presents are still under the tree right now,” he says.

