Hundreds of Israelis descended on the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem.

Thousands of Israelis storm the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem.

According to a Palestinian news agency, hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday.

The settlers entered the complex through the Al-Mugharbah Gate under Israeli police protection, according to the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees Jerusalem’s holy sites.

For Muslims, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest place on the planet.

The area is known as the “Temple Mount” by Jews, who claim it was once home to two Jewish temples.

Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily since 2003.

During the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Israel occupied East Jerusalem, including Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In 1980, it annexed the entire city, a move that was never acknowledged by the international community.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.