Hundreds of Lebanese protest against gov’t request for IMF support

BEIRUT, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of protesters in Lebanon on Saturday demonstrated against the government’s request for technical support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the National News Agency reported.

The protesters gathered near central bank of Lebanon and Beirut’s downtown near the parliament.

Some protesters held a sign reading “No confidence,” while blaming the central bank’s policies for the current deteriorating financial situation.

Earlier this month, Lebanon requested technical help from the IMF to restructure its debt and solve its financial and economic crisis.

Local economists warned that such a move could bring about heavy burdens including higher taxes and other restrictions.