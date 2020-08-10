Hundreds of looters raid Chicago after riots break out over police shooting (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Chicago has been gripped by large-scale rioting and looting, believed to have been sparked by a police shooting in the city. Law enforcement are reportedly struggling to restore order.

Social media was flooded with photographs and videos showing widespread chaos in the city. Footage shows large crowds walking through the streets with looted merchandise, as people rush in and out of stores.

According to eyewitness reports, looters targeted large department stores such as Macy’s and Nordstrom, as well as luxury shops including Gucci, Louis Vuitton and even a Tesla dealership. Countless other businesses were also reportedly ransacked.

THEY ARE LOOTING PORTILLO’S @portilloshotdog AND WALGREENS. I CALLED 911, BUT NO POLICE AT ALL! Hundreds of looters @Chicago_Police#ChicagoScanner#chicagoriots#looting#[email protected]@Chicago_Scannerpic.twitter.com/bRXKVEfTRj — Frank Calabrese ‘Wear a Mask’ 😷 (@FrankCalabrese) August 10, 2020

Looters hit the Tesla outlet in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/EOtpIT9RjE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 10, 2020

Police chase a couple guys out of the Macy’s and dozens more come in. #ChicagoScanner#Chicagopic.twitter.com/61wKHUMWmL — Paige Fry (@paigexfry) August 10, 2020

Police are still trying to clear the streets, according to reports. In one video, a rioter throws an object at a cop, hitting him in the face. A group of officers then charges at the crowd as people scream and run away.

#CHICAGOScanner#ChicagoRiotspic.twitter.com/nR68oAP3nc — Celebrity DJ-DJ Tek (@djtek) August 10, 2020

Nobody at all:Chicago: DAYUMMM😭😭#Looting#damn#Chicago#Chiraq#COVID19 IG: Thebrokenchild__ pic.twitter.com/NDH1FpusYJ — Nobapp (@YoungB_83) August 10, 2020

The mayhem comes hours after violent protests broke out over a police shooting. Police officials claim that the suspect involved was armed and had fired on and wounded an officer. They said that misinformation and rumors began to spread about the incident, sparking the unrest.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!