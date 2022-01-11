Hundreds of more flights have been cancelled by British Airways until the summer.

Hundreds of more flights have been canceled by British Airways until the summer.

BRITISH Airways has announced the cancellation of three more flight routes until the summer.

The airline’s winter schedule has been slashed from Heathrow to Nashville, Baltimore, and New Orleans in the United States.

The cancellations are due to a drop in demand for air travel as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Flights to the three destinations only resumed at the end of last year, almost two years after the US travel ban was lifted.

However, less than two months later, all three flight routes will be suspended within the next week, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

“Like other airlines, we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic,” a BA spokesman said.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to customers whose travel plans have been disrupted.”

In the event that a customer’s flight is canceled, we always contact them to discuss their options, which include a full refund.

“Customers who are unable or unwilling to travel may continue to change their flights or request a voucher for future use as part of our Book with Confidence policy, which has been in place since the outbreak began.”

Fortunately, all three routes will be reinstated later this year.

According to the aviation website Simple Flying, flights to New Orleans will resume on April 26, Baltimore on May 2, and Nashville on May 9.

BA had previously announced that it would be reducing its flight schedule by over 2,000 flights until March.

It is also not the only airline that has announced flight cancellations in the coming weeks and months.

Due to ongoing travel restrictions, Virgin Atlantic has had to cancel all flights from London to Hong Kong.

Until February 7, all Heathrow-to-City routes have been halted.

Because of Omicron and travel restrictions throughout Europe, Ryanair canceled a third of its flights in January.

In addition, all flights to and from Morocco have been canceled until February 1 due to a “lack of clarity” from the country regarding British entry.

We’ve compiled a list of entry requirements for some of Britain’s most popular vacation spots.

Here’s the complete list of the 38 countries where British citizens are prohibited from traveling due to Covid travel restrictions.