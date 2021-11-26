Hundreds of more migrants arrived in the United Kingdom yesterday, despite political squabbling between Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron.

THOUSANDS MORE desperate migrants arrived on British shores yesterday, just hours after Boris Johnson wrote to President Macron with new proposals to try to halt the influx of migrants from France.

At least 50 asylum seekers were brought into Dover huddled on RNLI lifeboats before being moved onto waiting buses, as politicians on both sides of the Channel blamed each other after 27 people drowned attempting the perilous crossing on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister urged French President Emmanuel Macron to approve the deployment of British border guards on French soil in the coming days to assist their teams in defending the coastline.

Joint ships could also patrol the entire Channel as part of a coordinated effort to prevent the sea from being divided in half.

In a hard-ball approach to deter people smugglers, Mr Johnson demanded a bilateral returns agreement with France, in which France would take back every illegal migrant making the crossing to Britain.

More joint intelligence sharing and additional technology to better monitor the Channel for small boats were also promised.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, will travel to France this weekend in an attempt to persuade the French government to take drastic measures.

According to government sources, both sides have genuine political will to step up in the wake of the tragic Channel deaths, and the Prime Minister has praised the efforts made thus far to find a solution.

However, France has declared Britain an “El Dorado” for illegal immigrants, citing the country’s lax labor laws as a driving force behind the record number of Channel crossings.

Gérald Darmanin, President Macron’s enforcer, said “the attractiveness of Great Britain” was to blame for Wednesday’s small boat tragedy off the coast of Calais, which killed three children and a pregnant woman.

MPs called for a national state of emergency to be declared after Britain responded by offering to put boots on the ground in northern France again.

Ministers were under increasing pressure to declare one and even repeal the Human Rights Act in order to finally address the problem in Britain.

Following the Prime Minister’s accusation that the Paris government was doing too little to stop the crossings, France’s Interior Minister unleashed an incredible tirade.

Mr Darmanin told French television that human traffickers were “criminals who exploit the misery of others, particularly women and children, and promise them El Dorado in England for a few thousand euros.”

And, unfortunately, this has happened every day for the past 20 years.”

“We are suffering from British policy,” he added, pointing his finger.

The British will not lecture us.

We are neither their employees nor their support staff.”

“People say 1.2 million illegal immigrants are in Great Britain,” he said, implying that UK employers see migrants as a source of cheap labor.

