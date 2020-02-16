Hundreds of mourners arrive at Abdallah family funeral in Sydney

With drummers playing, and balloons and doves released up into the sky, three children killed in an horrific ‘drink driving’ accident saw their funeral turn into a ‘celebration’ – just as their parents had wished.

Sienna, 9, Angelina, 12, and Antony Abdallah, 13, died when they were hit by a car while walking to get ice cream at the shops near their home at Oatlands, in Sydney’s north-west about 8pm on Saturday, February 1.

The outpouring of grief that has followed from family, friends and strangers around Australia has been incredible.

On Monday, thousands gathered with the children’s parents Danny and Leila Abdallah at Our Lady of Lebanon co-cathedral to farewell the trio.

Leanna Abdallah, 10, who was walking with her siblings at the time of the accident but miraculously escaped any major injury, clutched her parents’ hands throughout the two-hour service.

While the scars of the accident remain visible on her face, Leanna stayed strong as she read a prayer during the emotional service.

Monsignor Shora Maree paid tribute to the children’s stoic parents, singling out Danny’s love for his children and Leila’s extraordinary pledge to forgive the driver charged with killing her children.

‘Leila you said the words of forgiveness that stunned the world. That doesn’t come from something human, it comes from the divine,’ he said.

‘Wow. What an inspiration for all of us. We’ve seen the renewal of faith for many.’

While he acknowledged that their deaths will bring heartache to many, Monsignor Shora told the congregation: ‘God has taken them to a most wonderful celebration in heaven’.

Just as they have for the past eight days, Mr and Mrs Abdallah remained stoic throughout the emotional service.

As they sat surrounded by family, Bishop Tarabay told stories on their behalf about their three kids and their devotion to their faith.

He told how unlike most teenagers, Antony posted on Instagram: ‘Give Jesus your weakness, he will give you his strength’.

Mourners heard how Angelina’s teacher had told her parents: ‘Your daughter, she cares for everyone’.

And how instead of going to the movies or out with friends, Sienna spent her eighth birthday helping out at a homeless shelter.

Monsignor Maree addressed the question many religious mourners likely had – why did God let three young children be killed in such a way?

‘It’s a huge question of why now, why three… some may say why didn’t God stop this – it’s an understandable question,’ he said.

‘God did not do this, God allows it because it’s going to bring his glory through.’

He compared the crash site to the hill where Jesus was crucified, saying: ‘Like the hill at Oatlands, we’re not going to forget that hill’.

A classmate gave a short prayer remembering all the good times they had together at school, and thanking God for the opportunity to know them. ‘Fly high, little angels,’ he concluded.

As the caskets were loaded into three hearses Mrs Abdallah and her sisters followed closely behind, dancing and clapping in a sombre fashion.

With photos of the three children held overhead, they then gathered in a circle and released doves into the sky.

Mr Abdallah followed the release of the doves by setting free an array of balloons, arranged in the shape of a set of rosary beads.

Standing next to her cousin during the emotional celebration was Danny’s cousin Bridget Sakr.

Ms Sakr will tomorrow farewell her own daughter Veronique, 11, who died alongside her cousins in the tragedy.

Charbel Kassas, another of the family’s cousins, is still in Westmead Children’s Hospital where he is fighting for life in a coma.

His mother Rania Kassas – Leila’s sister – stood in a circle with her relatives and clapped as the balloons and birds flew up into the sky.

Classmates of the children, from the Kings School and Tara Anglican Girls’ School in Parramatta, were among the mourners who filled the church, along with more than 300 employees from the Abdallah family’s construction business.

The Kings School marching band led the procession, dressed in full regalia, walking ahead of the white hearse carrying the coffins.

Antony’s coffin was draped with a Kobe Bryant jersey, his favourite basketball player who himself was killed in a helicopter accident within days of the boy’s death.

Many wore small badges featuring the faces of the three children who were killed on February 1 as they walked to buy ice cream from a shop near their home in Oatlands, in Sydney’s north west.

Jenny Morrison, wife of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and NSW Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott were among the mourners.

Also in attendance were strangers who had never met the Abdallah family but were overwhelmed by their compassion since the accident.

The three small coffins of the three children were carried inside to the hymn Throw Open Your Gates, sung in both English and Arabic.

In the lead up to the funeral, the children’s grieving parents Danny and Leila Abdallah said they are amazed by the incredible outpouring of support from family, friends and strangers since the tragedy.

Thousands of bouquets of flowers line the footpath along Bettington Road where the three children and four of their cousins were hit.

Mr and Mrs Abdallah have pledged to forgive the alleged drunk driver charged with killing three of their kids.

This is despite police alleging Davidson had a blood alcohol content of 0.150 when he lost control of his Mitsubishi utility.

A day after the Abdallah siblings are farewelled, a service for their cousin Veronique is set to be held at the chapel of Santa Sabina College where she was in Year 6.

Charbel Kassas, 11, another relative of the Abdallah and Sakr families, is still fighting for life in Westmead Children’s Hospital.

Davidson, who has been charged with 20 crimes, was drinking for 13 hours before the accident, police will allege.

He faces up to 25 years in jail for each of the three manslaughter charges alone and was refused bail, languishing behind bars in protective custody until he faces court again in April.

Davidson’s father Allan, a former police officer, offered an emotional apology to the families of his son’s alleged victims.

‘We’re no stranger to grief, we lost a daughter ten years ago, and now effectively, we’ve lost a son,’ he said.