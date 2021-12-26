Hundreds of parakeets abandoned at a Michigan animal shelter: ‘The owner’s irresponsibility is infuriating.’

Hundreds of parakeets have been abandoned at a Michigan animal shelter: ‘The owner’s irresponsibility is infuriating.’

ROMEO, Mich. is a town in the state of Michigan.

Hundreds of parakeets have been dumped at a Michigan animal shelter.

According to The Detroit News, the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night by the Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo.

“We were shocked as well, but we couldn’t turn them away because they were all crammed into seven cages, suffocating each other and in desperate need of assistance,” the shelter wrote in the post.

Kelley LeBonty, the group’s director, told the Detroit Free Press that the son of an animal hoarder called to say he was coming to surrender 60 to 80 parakeets from his father’s home.

However, he arrived on Thursday with 497 parakeets in his truck.

“His son said he just wanted to breed a few of them,” LeBonty explained.

“The issue is that birds reproduce quickly.

If you don’t take control of the situation, you’ll end up with more babies, more babies, and more babies.”

Officials at the shelter said they sought assistance from bird rescue organizations.

The parakeets were given temporary housing and food.

“These birds came from a very unhealthy situation, and the owner’s irresponsibility is infuriating,” according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

“However, it truly takes a village to help these animals, and we are grateful to everyone who works together to ensure that they receive the care and homes that they deserve.”

The birds must be quarantined for a period of 30 days.

Adoptions were supposed to start in January.

