Hundreds of passengers stranded after floods wash away bridge in central Tanzania

DAR ES SALAAM, March 3 (Xinhua) — Tens of hundreds of passengers and cargo on Tanzania’s Dodoma-Dar es Salaam highway were stranded on Monday and Tuesday after a bridge was washed away by flash floods caused by ongoing heavy rains in the east African nation.

Elias Kuandikwa, Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, said on Tuesday engineers with the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces (TPDF) have rushed to the scene near capital Dodoma to build a temporary bridge.

“Soldiers are at the scene of the broken bridge, working hard to build a temporary bridge to restore transport between the two destinations,” Kuandikwa said on a visit to the area.

He said the construction of the bridge on the road connecting the commercial capital Dar es Salaam and the lake zone regions to neighboring countries of Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo was expected to take less than a day.

Kuandikwa said the TPDF engineers have been joined with engineers from the Tanzania National Roads Agency and engineers constructing the standard gauge railway.

Ongoing heavy rains in Tanzania have killed more than 40 people, destroyed over 1,750 houses and displaced over 15,000 people.