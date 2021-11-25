Hundreds of people around the world have reported that Snapchat is down, with users praising the photo-sharing app.

Hundreds of people around the world have reported that Snapchat is down, with users blasting the photo-sharing app.

Hundreds of users have experienced a SNAPCHAT outage due to an unknown cause.

Users were unable to login to the app or access core features due to technical issues.

Users all over the world have slammed this.

The problems started around 7.17 GMT, according to online outage tracker DownDetector.

Logging in or being logged off was also a problem for some users.

“I was kicked out of my account for no reason, with no warnings or anything if I had done something,” one user said.

“Can you tell me how to reclaim my account?”

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Snapchat has yet to respond to the controversy.

