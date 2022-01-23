Hundreds of people have been displaced by a fire at Penn Hills apartments, and donations are being accepted.

Hundreds of people are displaced by a fire at the Penn Hills apartments, and donations are being accepted.

A fire at the Rodi Arms apartments in Penn Hills forced dozens of people to flee early Saturday.

Officials told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV that no one was hurt in the blaze, which started as a kitchen fire and spread to the attic of the three-story building in the 300 block of Rodi Road shortly after midnight.

After daybreak, firefighters were still on the scene, dousing hot spots in the heavily damaged structure.

According to WPXI-TV, a Port Authority bus served as a temporary warming center for those who were stranded due to the cold.

The Penn Hills Senior Center on Jefferson Road has also established a warming center.

The Red Cross was quick to respond and offer assistance.

Accepted donations

Donations for the displaced families can be made at the Western PA Search and Rescue Development Center, 1405 Frey Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, which is located in Penn Hills.

“We’ve already received an outpouring of people wanting to donate everything from food to clothing to furniture to gift cards to cash,” said Matt Mitcheltree, the center’s sales and marketing director.

“Any and all assistance to our community as we rally our efforts will be greatly appreciated.”

Questions about donating to Operation Take Me Home can be sent to [email protected]