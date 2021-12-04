Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands have fled their homes as a result of Mount Semeru’s eruption, which has sent ash clouds 50,000 feet into the sky.

A volcano in Indonesia erupted, killing one person and injuring dozens more, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

On Saturday afternoon, smoke and ash erupted 50,000 feet in the air from Mount Semeru in East Java’s Lumajang district.

At around 2.30 p.m. local time, a thick cloud of smoke engulfed the skies, blocking out the sun in two regions. Terrified residents fled for their lives.

Officials confirmed that 41 people were burned as a result of the eruption, and thousands of people were evacuated.

The suffocating cloud of smoke, a power outage, and rainstorms have all hampered emergency responders’ efforts.

The torrential rains dumped swaths of thick mud into villages, destroying at least one bridge connecting Pronojiwo and Candipuro.

Around 30 buildings were also destroyed by the eruption, and the debris severed a road and overpass connecting the area to the nearby city of Malang.

“This has been a very pressing, rapid condition since it erupted,” Thoriqul Haq, a local official, told Reuters.

Indah Masdar, the deputy chief of the Lumajang district, said, “We’re in a lot of trouble.”

It’s heartbreaking, and their families are all in tears.”

To save at least ten locals trapped in buildings, rescue teams were forced to fly into the disaster zone on helicopters.

Residents can be seen screaming in terror and fleeing the thick smoke in videos shared on social media.

Others attempted to take cover from the falling ash, which has caused damage to the area’s infrastructure.

Within three miles of the crater, local authorities established a restricted zone.

The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) issued a warning to airlines that the ash cloud was higher than most aircraft’s cruising altitude and could cause delays.

We’re in a lot of trouble at the moment.

It’s heartbreaking, and their families are all in tears.

The ash appeared to have detached from the summit and was drifting southwest over the Indian Ocean, according to the researchers.

According to BBC meteorologist Campbell Biggs, ash solidifying on cooler parts of the plane engine could cripple the mechanics thousands of feet in the air, in addition to affecting visibility and air quality in the cabin.

Mount Semeru, Java’s tallest volcano, erupted in January of this year.

Biggs, on the other hand, said the crater’s intensity had increased “pretty significantly” on Saturday.

He predicted that the ash cloud would disperse over time.

Mount Semeru is one of around 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia, rising 3,676 meters above sea level.