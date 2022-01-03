Hundreds of people have contacted police with crucial information in the hunt for the killer in the new Bible John photofit.

Hundreds of people have contacted police with vital information in the search for the killer in the new Bible John photofit.

Serial killer Bible John has never been apprehended after allegedly murdering three young women in Glasgow more than 50 years ago.

However, potential suspects’ names have now been revealed.

Following the release of updated images depicting what the killer may look like now, names of potential suspects have surfaced in the Bible John case.

The serial killer, who is thought to have murdered three young women in Glasgow more than 50 years ago, has never been apprehended.

The deaths of Helen Puttock, Jemima McDonald, and Patricia Docker have reawakened interest, according to the Daily Record, following a BBC documentary in November that examined the hunt for the killer.

The public has come forward with dozens of potential suspects after new photofits of the suspect were released.

Jean Langford, who was in a taxi with him and her sister Helen the night she died, gave police a description of the killer.

Despite the fact that thousands of men were interviewed, the killer, known as Bible John because he quoted from the Bible, has never been identified.

A man who worked in a laboratory at Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary but left the city to live in Dublin before returning in the early 1970s is one possible new suspect.

“This man was raised in a very religious family,” a source said.

He told coworkers that he went to the dance halls on weekends, and his face matched the photofit remarkably well.

It’s the original image, not the painting.

“His behavior became increasingly bizarre and concerning, and he had a few run-ins with the law.”

In his mid-seventies, he committed suicide in the most heinous of ways.

“It was said that Bible John told Helen Puttock and Jeannie Langford that he worked in a lab.

He is, without a doubt, a viable suspect.”

