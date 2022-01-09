Hundreds of people have contacted police with vital information in the search for the killer in the new Bible John photofit.

Hundreds of people have contacted police with crucial information in the search for the killer in the new Bible John photofit.

Serial killer Bible John has never been apprehended after allegedly murdering three young women in Glasgow more than 50 years ago.

However, potential suspects’ names have now been revealed.

Following the release of updated images showing what the killer may look like now, names of potential suspects in the Bible John case have surfaced.

The serial killer, who is thought to have murdered three young women in Glasgow over 50 years ago, has never been apprehended.

The deaths of Helen Puttock, Jemima McDonald, and Patricia Docker have sparked renewed interest, according to the Daily Record, following a BBC documentary in November that examined the hunt for the killer.

New photofits of the suspect have been released, and dozens of potential suspects have come forward.

Jean Langford, who shared a taxi with him and her sister Helen on the night she died, gave police an account of the killer.

Despite the fact that thousands of men were interviewed, the killer, dubbed Bible John because he quoted from the Bible, was never identified.

A man who worked in a laboratory at Glasgow’s Royal Infirmary but left the city to live in Dublin before returning in the early 1970s is one potential new suspect.

“This man came from a very religious background,” a source said.

He told coworkers that he went to dance halls on weekends and that his face looked eerily similar to the photofit.

The original image, not the painting.

“His behavior became increasingly bizarre and concerning, and he got himself into some trouble.”

He died in his mid-seventies, having committed suicide in the most heinous of ways.

“It was said that Bible John told Helen Puttock and Jeannie Langford that he worked in a lab.

He’s a viable suspect, in my opinion.”

