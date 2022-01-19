Hundreds of people have paid their respects to the ‘amazing woman’ who was killed in a traffic accident in Lanarkshire.

Tributes have poured in for the ‘amazing woman’ who was killed in a traffic accident in Lanarkshire.

Angela Marshall died on Croftfoot Road, Rutherglen, at around 6.35 p.m. on Thursday, January 13.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the 55-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Angela has been described as a “beautiful, amazing human being,” according to the Daily Record. Tributes have poured in on social media for her.

“We will never be the same lost without this amazing human that held us all together,” Tracey Thorne said.

“My most beautiful amazing friend, my wee tea and biscuit pal,” Angela Guthrie wrote.

I adore you.”

“Beautiful Angie,” said Emma Rose.

“You are the sweetest person. Please accept our heartfelt greetings from me and my mother.”

“Tragic,” said Leeann McCall Mauchin.

She was lovely, and her family is equally lovely.

I can’t imagine how painful it must be for them.

Angela, rest in peace.”

“Angela was such a lovely person,” Karen Ross Campbell added.

This is such a tragic situation, and my heart breaks for her family and friends at this difficult time.

Angela’s family has released a photo of her, and police are seeking information about her death.

The car’s driver has yet to be located.

Anyone with information, particularly dashcam footage, is encouraged to come forward and assist the police investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Angela’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said Sergeant Adnan Alam of Motherwell Road Policing.

“Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are still underway.

“Anyone who can help and hasn’t contacted us, especially if they have dash-cam footage, is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 2816 from January 13, 2022.”