Hundreds of people in the Netherlands break the law to protest COVID restrictions.

Hundreds of people in the Netherlands have broken the law to protest COVID restrictions.

Despite a ban on public gatherings, protesters gather in Amsterdam’s central Museum Square.

THE NETHERLANDS, AMSTERDAM

Despite a ban on protests, hundreds of people gathered in the Netherlands on Sunday to protest the government’s COVID-19 lockdown and vaccination policies.

The group Samen voor Nederland (Together for the Netherlands) organized a protest in Amsterdam’s Museum Square.

“No to fascism” and “No to dictatorship” were among the slogans chanted by protesters.

“We don’t have to give consent,” “Stop controlling the Earth,” and “Government is the people’s number one enemy” were among the banners carried by the demonstrators.

Because the protest had been declared illegal by local officials, police officers worked to clear the crowd from the square.

The Amsterdam municipality had previously designated the area as a security risk region during the most recent wave of coronavirus infections.

The protests, which were accompanied by heavy security, came to an end when the crowd was told to disperse by Dutch police.

Zehra Nur Duz contributed to this article.