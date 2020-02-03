Hundreds of protesters demonstrate against Trump’s Mideast peace plan near U.S. embassy in Lebanon

BEIRUT, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Hundreds of protesters demonstrated on Sunday near the U.S. embassy in Awkar, Mount Lebanon, against the Middle East peace plan announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the National News Agency reported.

Protesters chanted slogans against the U.S. administration, saying that the Palestinian cause is the cause of the whole Middle East.

Demonstrators also held the Lebanese and Palestinian flags while calling upon all Arabs to take to the streets to revolt against Trump’s announcement.

The protests turned violent as protesters threw stones at security forces who used a material that burns the eyes which caused fainting and suffocating among demonstrators.

Trump unveiled on Jan. 28 together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the White House the peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century,” which would give Israel full control of the settlements and recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital.”

Trump’s announcement prompted thousands of Palestinians to demonstrate in Gaza against the plan.

Top Lebanese officials also criticized the announcement including President Michel Aoun who called the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, expressing “Lebanon’s solidarity with the Palestinians facing the Deal of the Century.”