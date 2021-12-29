HUNDREDS of rich elites were’sent relief cash,’ including billionaire George Soros.

HUNDREDS of rich elites, including George Soros, received stimulus checks.

DURING COvid-19, AT LEAST 18 BILLIONAIRES and hundreds of other wealthy individuals received stimulus checks meant to help struggling families.

According to their previous tax returns, the 270 wealthy Americans who allegedly took enough deductions to qualify for Uncle Sam’s extra money earned a total of (dollar)5.7 billion.

According to ProPublica’s investigation into the IRS activities of the country’s wealthiest taxpayers, each appears to have whittled down their tax responsibilities to claim to have earned negative net incomes, allowing them to receive the (dollar)1,200 single and (dollar)2,400 married couple extra support.

According to the report, these wealthy taxpayers received stimulus checks after using complex tax deductions to reduce their net incomes to less than zero, thereby qualifying them for the funds.

The report singled out a few of the big-name winners of the Covid-19 prize money.

One of the recipients was George Soros, whose investment losses resulted in him paying no federal income taxes between 2016 and 2018, and who is estimated to be worth (dollar)7.5 billion.

According to ProPublica, junk bond billionaire Ira Rennert, who is said to be worth (dollar)3.7 billion, also received a stimulus check.

Rennert, who earned (dollar)64 million in 2018, was left with (dollar)355 million in deductions, resulting in a negative (dollar)291 million net worth.

Representatives for Soros and Rennert did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Sun.

However, a Soros spokesman told ProPublica that the backstop funds had been returned.

“George had his stimulus check returned.

A spokesperson for the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations said, “He certainly didn’t request one!” Robert Soros did the same.

ProPublica acknowledged that the foundation has contributed to the funding of their news organization.

Timothy Headington, who is worth (dollar)1.4 billion as a result of his oil and real estate dealings, as well as his roles as executive producer on hit films like “Argo” and “World War Z,” was able to deduct (dollar)342 million from his (dollar)62 million income in 2018.

On paper, Headington appeared to be in desperate need of assistance during the crippling economic downturn.

Robert Dart, whose family owns Dart Container Corp., the company that makes the iconic red Solo cup, reported a net worth of more than (dollar)300 million.

In addition, clever tax deductions left the scion with a (dollar)39 million loss.

“Good afternoon, Mr.

According to Dart Container’s general counsel, “people in his position should not have been eligible for COVID stimulus funds.”

Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr. Mr

Dart did not request any COVID stimulus funds; instead, the US Treasury deposited them directly into his account without his permission as Congress…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.