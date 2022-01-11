Hundreds of thousands of Arab teenagers have stepped forward to volunteer to read to the blind.

﻿Hundreds of thousands of Arab teenagers have volunteered to read to the blind.

More than 700 blind people from 15 Arab countries have received assistance during their university studies since 2013.

Palestine’s RAMALLAH

Duha Mouadi rushes through Ramallah’s streets after finishing her eight-hour work day to get home and begin her volunteer work of recording books for the blind.

“I adore the sensation of being seen by others.

“I feel like I’m giving thanks to God for giving me eyesight, which is a huge blessing,” Doha told Anadolu Agency through his volunteer work.

Mouadi, a volunteer at the “Rain Initiative” since 2014, records around 200 pages per month from a variety of books.

“When the initiative receives news of people who listen to our voices, it’s a very valuable moment,” Mouadi said.

The initiative began in Jordan in 2013 and has since grown to include 15 Arab nations.

More than 30,000 volunteers contributed to the effort, and the initiative assisted over 700 blind people in completing their studies and earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

When Nour Ajlouni was 19, she was with her friends, sharing their love of reading.

One of them, however, was a blind girl.

“We shared the novel’s pages and recorded it for our pal Batool.”

She told us about her struggles with academic books after hearing them,” Ajlouni told Anadolu Agency.

Because the academic curriculum is not available in Braille, she and her friends recognize that there is a disconnect between blind people and the academic curriculum.

As a result, Ajlouni created a Facebook group, explained the initiative’s concept, and solicited volunteers from across the Arab world.

She used to distribute the roles among the volunteers by the posts, who used their mobile phones’ voice recorders to record a variety of books, the majority of which were academic books.

“We work to support them,” said Ajlouni, who founded the Rain Initiative, “either by recording books, printing them to make them available for Braille reading applications, or by accompanying blind people during their university courses and exams.”

She is still leading the initiative with her, satisfied and proud.

