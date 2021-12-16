Hundreds of thousands of rapid Covid testing kits have been made available to overcome a supply shortage.

Hundreds of thousands of rapid Covid testing kits have been made available to combat a shortage of the product.

The UK Health Security Agency has reached an agreement with Royal Mail to increase testing deliveries from 5.5 million to 900,000 per day, while pharmacy supplies will increase from 5.5 million to 10 million per week.

After many parts of the country ran out of lateral flow tests due to the rapid spread of Omicron, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) plans to double the number available by the weekend.

In response to an unprecedented week of demand, the UKHSA and Royal Mail have announced that capacity for home deliveries of Covid testing kits will be doubled to 900,000 per day.

More people will be able to order PCR or lateral flow tests directly to their homes by Saturday, with 900,000 deliveries per day.

Due to delivery issues, many areas of the country have been unable to order the tests from the government website this week, and pharmacies across the country have run out of stock due to high demand.

The UKHSA also promises to expand test availability at pharmacies, PCR testing centers, and local governments.

Pharmacies will have access to 10.5 million lateral flow tests per week, up from 5.5 million per week previously.

From tomorrow, PCR testing site booking slots will increase by up to 100,000 per day, particularly in areas where booking slots are already full.

The UKHSA is also working to secure hundreds of millions more lateral flow tests and a 150,000-test-per-day increase in PCR laboratory testing capacity to ensure a reliable testing supply in the coming weeks.

“We are very grateful to the public for stepping up and ordering tests to identify cases and protect themselves and others,” said Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA’s chief executive.

“Now, thanks to this massive operational effort, nearly one million people will be able to order Covid-19 tests directly to their homes on a daily basis.”

I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone at the Royal Mail for their outstanding efforts in assisting us in delivering this massive effort during their busiest time of year.

“Vaccination is still important to help us strengthen our defenses against becoming seriously ill – please remember to get your first, second, third, or booster life-saving vaccine as soon as possible to protect yourself, your families, and your communities.”

