Hundreds of trains have been removed from schedules due to Covid staffing shortages.

Around 10% of rail workers were absent from work earlier this month, according to estimates.

Train companies are reducing timetables due to staff shortages, and hundreds more daily train services will be cut beginning Monday.

From Monday, Avanti West Coast, c2c, the East Midlands Railway, and the South Western Railway will all be implementing emergency revised timetables.

In recent weeks, a number of other operators have taken similar steps, citing the threat posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

South Western Railway’s emergency timetable will eliminate another 17% of trains, after already reducing service levels to pre-pandemic levels.

Claire Mann, the company’s managing director, described the change as “the most effective way of ensuring our customers receive a reliable service.”

On each of its routes connecting London Euston with Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester, Avanti West Coast will run only one train per hour in both directions.

Between London and Holyhead, North Wales, via Chester, there will be only one daily return service.

Short-notice cancellations are “extremely frustrating” for passengers, according to East Midlands Railway, which is removing 4% of services from its schedule.

The company claims that the move will “protect” the remaining trains, which are “critical for customers who are still traveling.”

The weekday schedule of c2c, which runs between London Fenchurch Street and south Essex, will be reduced by sixteen services.

The Rail Delivery Group, an industry trade group, claims that operators who have already reduced services have improved reliability.

In the seven days leading up to Friday, only 2.1% of all trains were cancelled, which is lower than the annual average of around 3%.

Passengers should check for updates before beginning their journey or sign up for automatic alerts from National Rail Alert Me.

Demand for rail travel was at 55% of pre-pandemic levels earlier this week, according to preliminary Department of Transportation figures, with commuting levels still well below normal as employees choose to work from home.

Press Association contributed to this story.

