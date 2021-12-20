Hundreds were injured in Sudanese protests commemorating the revolution’s 50th anniversary, according to the country’s government.

The health ministry said Monday that dozens of protesters were injured in Sunday’s demonstrations commemorating the third anniversary of Sudan’s revolution, which ousted long-serving President Omar al-Bashir.

Police used tear gas canisters to disperse protesters near the presidential palace in Khartoum, according to a ministry statement.

121 protesters in Khartoum and two in Kassala state were temporarily asphyxiated, according to the statement.

During the protests, no one died.

Protests erupted across Sudan on December 19, 2018, in response to the country’s deteriorating economic conditions, forcing the military to depose Bashir in April 2019.

Protesters denounced Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s recent political agreement with the military during Sunday’s rallies.

Following accusations and disagreements between politicians and the military, the military dismissed Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on May 25.

Hamdok, on the other hand, was resurrected in November.

21 under an agreement with Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, aimed at resolving a political crisis that threatened to derail Sudan’s democratic transition.

Since October, 45 people have been killed, according to the Central Doctors Committee.

Military takeover at the age of 25.