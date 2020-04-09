Hungarian gov’t details economic protection plan

BUDAPEST, April 7 (Xinhua) — Details of the Hungarian government’s five-point economic protection plan aimed at shielding the country from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic were revealed here on Tuesday by Minister of Innovation and Technology Laszlo Palkovics.

“As part of the job protection measures, state support will be introduced for part-time workers during the inevitable downtime,” the minister said, adding that “the state will take over 70 percent of lost wages for three months, but only for those who are not working from home office,” Palkovics said at a press conference.

Those working in engineering, research and development will receive a 40 percent wage subsidy over the next three months. This measure is not tied to part-time work, according to Palkovics.

Another key element of the plan is to accelerate value-added tax (VAT) refunds from 75 days to 30 days.

The Hungarian government has also decided to postpone the tax declaration deadline from May to Sept. 30.

Tourist tax collection will be suspended until the end of the year, renovation support will be provided to catering companies, and the tourism industry will be supported with a total of 600 billion Hungarian forints (1.8 billion U.S. dollars).

Investment programs will be offered to small, medium-sized and large companies alike to provide liquidity. The state will make available 2,000 billion forints in loans and 500 billion forints in state guarantees, Palkovics said.

The central bank of Hungary (MNB) has decided to raise the overnight and one-week collateralized lending rates to 1.85 percent from 0.90 percent.

“In the current extraordinary economic circumstances, the MNB’s mandate is still to achieve and maintain price stability, to preserve financial stability,” the MNB said in a statement following the publication of the modified interest rate conditions.

“Consistent with this, mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the real economy and financial markets and creating the conditions for restarting the economy have become the MNB’s key priorities,” the central bank said. (1 U.S. dollar = 331.20 Hungarian forints)