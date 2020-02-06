Hungarian Olympic champion Burjan banned for a year for racist comments against China

BUDAPEST, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The Hungarian National Skating Federation’s (MOKSZ) Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has banned the Olympic short track champion Csaba Burjan for one year, MOKSZ said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The board found that the competitor had committed a disciplinary and ethical violation by his post published on social media on December 3,” according to the statement published on the MOKSZ’s website.

Because of his offense, the skater is “banned from participating in the short track speed skating team, national team training and training camps, and competitions on the MOKSZ racing calendar for a period of one year.”

On December 13, 2019, both MOKSZ and Burjan apologized for the latter’s improper words.

Burjan also apologized to his Chinese coach Zhang Jing, the head coach of Hungarian short track speed team.

Zhang had handed in her resignation for what Burjan worte on Facebook. But MOKSZ did not accept the resignation.

Local media reported that after arriving at a busy Shanghai airport for a World Cup series event, Burjan burst out against China on his Instagram social media account while standing in the queue. He later deleted his post.