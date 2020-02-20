Hungary central bank meets banks over rapid BUBOR rise,…

BUDAPEST, Feb 19 – Hungary’s central bank met local banks on Wednesday to discuss developments on the interbank market and told them a rapid rise in BUBOR rates over the past days was excessive, two market sources told Reuters.

But in an emailed statement to Reuters, the National Bank of Hungary said it did not currently see “moves in BUBOR quotations that would be unwarranted by market developments”, and that the meeting was part of regular consultations with local banks about interbank rates.

The NBH also said it expected liquidity in the interbank market to tighten even with the stock of its FX swaps at its current level.

Reacting to the National Bank of Hungary’s hawkish U-turn in its communication last Thursday, when a vice governor warned of rising inflation risks, the three-month interbank (BUBOR) rate has risen over 20 basis points and was quoted at around 0.61% on Wednesday.

The hawkish message has also boosted the forint and helped it firm from record lows of just past 340 hit a week ago. It started the day at one-month-highs of around 334 on Wednesday, but it eased to 336.10 by 1145 GMT, which a dealer said was due to the messages from the central bank meeting.

“Obviously, this could be the only reason. It jumped very quickly, to 336 from 334,” a dealer in Budapest said.

“Liquidity will tighten because of (government paper) expiries, and the forint will gain, just not that fast. There is a large stock of foreign short positions that need to be closed.”

The NBH pledged last week to deploy its full monetary arsenal if needed to rein in inflation, giving the weakening forint some respite after January price growth came in well above expectations. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by Larry King)