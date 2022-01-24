Hungary has asked the European Union to help Turkiye fight irregular migration.

Hungary has asked the EU to assist Turkiye in combating irregular migration.

According to Hungary’s foreign minister, the EU must assist Turkiye with the repatriation of Syrian migrants.

HUNGARY, BUDAPEST

On Monday, Hungary’s foreign minister urged the European Union to help Turkiye fight irregular migration.

“The EU must assist Turkiye in assisting as many Syrian migrants to return to their homeland as possible.”

“It will be harder to maintain the 2016 agreement if Turkiye is hit by more migrant waves,” Peter Szijjarto told a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, referring to a migrant deal between Turkiye and the EU signed in March 2016.

Szijjarto warned that unless the EU changes its “failed” policy in Africa and the Middle East, it will lose all influence in the region.

He added that the EU must work to allow Syrian and Libyan migrants to return to their homes, as well as to stop migration from those countries and to halt migration through them.

Szijjarto added that rather than “inspiring further waves of migration,” Brussels should launch security, economic, and healthcare development projects in the Middle East and Africa.

* In Ankara, Zehra Nur Duz wrote this article.