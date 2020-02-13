Hungary reports marriage boom in 2019

BUDAPEST, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The institution of marriage is undergoing a true renaissance in Hungary, Katalin Novak, Minister of State for Family and Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Human Capacities, said here on Wednesday.

“In 2019, more couples have tied the knot than anytime during the last 30 years,” Novak said at a press conference.

“Between January and November 2019, about 62,000 people got married, 84 percent more than in 2010,” Novak said.

“Meanwhile, the number of divorces declined: in 2010, the divorce rate was 67 percent, which had decreased to only 33 percent by 2018.”

Novak spoke following the publication of official figures on the number of marriages in Hungary by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

KSH’s figures show that 2019 witnessed the fastest growth in the number of marriages in Hungary over the past 30 years.