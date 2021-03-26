Hungary sees highest-single day jump in COVID-19 cases

ANKARA

Hungary on Friday reported 11,265 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day jump in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in the central European country, which has a population of 9.77 million, has reached 614,612, according to the health authorities.

As many as 275 people lost their lives due to the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 19,499.

Over 1.80 million people have received their first vaccine doses, with 594,662 people receiving the second.