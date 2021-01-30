Hungary signs deal to buy China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

BUDAPEST, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Hungary has signed a deal to buy China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, which will allow the vaccination of 2.5 million people, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said Friday.

Szijjarto made the announcement on his Facebook page, following a phone call with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“The delivery will take place in four stages over four months,” said Szijjarto, adding that a contract was already signed earlier Friday.

“This deal will speed up vaccination, which could save the lives of thousands of people and contribute to lifting restrictions sooner,” he added.

Earlier Friday, Hungarian Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller announced that Hungary had authorized the use of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition gave its approval for the Sinopharm vaccine,” Muller told a briefing. Enditem