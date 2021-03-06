Hungary’s trade surplus rises in 2020

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Xinhua) — The Hungarian trade surplus rose in 2020 to 5.8 billion euros (6.98 billion U.S. dollars), after reaching 4.3 billion euros in 2019, according to the report of the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) released on Thursday.

“In January-December 2020, the surplus on the balance of external trade in goods increased by 1.5 billion euros and amounted to 5.8 billion euros,” KSH said.

The volume of exports was down by 1.3 percent and that of imports down by 1.0 percent, according to KSH. The value of exports amounted to 104.5 billion euros and that of imports to 98.7 billion euros.

“In December 2020, the volume of exports increased by 14 percent and that of imports by 12 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The surplus was 398 million euros, the balance improved by 299 million euros compared to December 2019. Compared to November, the seasonally and working-day-adjusted volume of exports lessened by 2.6 percent and that of imports by 2.7 percent,” KSH added.

“Last year, when recession dominated the world economy, Hungarian exports yet again exceeded 100 billion euros,” said Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, quoted by the government’s official website.

The volume of trade between China and Hungary in 2020 reached 11.69 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 14.4 percent year-on-year, according to China’s official statistics. (1 euro = 1.20 U.S. dollars) Enditem