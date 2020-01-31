Hunt for person pooing on busy street in Glenhaven, Sydney

The hunt is on for a ‘poopertrator’ who has been using the streets of a wealthy suburb as a toilet.

The unknown person has been excreting along Glenhaven Road, Glenhaven, in Sydney’s north-west, once or twice a week for the last six months.

Faeces have been found just metres away from a daycare centre, as the community rallies for the ‘serial excretor’ to be exposed.

One resident is demanding The Hills Shire Council set up security cameras along the road.

‘Most incidents happen very early Saturday or Sunday morning although uncharacteristically there were multiple drops made over the recent Christmas and New Year period,’ the resident told the Hills Shire Times.

‘This stretch of road is driven over by parents carrying young children to and from the centre.’

He said the only response from the council has been to send out a cleaner.

He also noted during the holiday season there was an increase in droppings found along the street.

‘During the Christmas holidays we saw a massive spike in the number of attacks – there were new droppings lining the street every few days,’ he said.

But the council said they were unable to confirm whether the poo was from animals or humans.

A spokesperson said security contractors investigated the area but no unusual activity was found.

Police officers in the area have also been notified.