Hurricane Marco Causes ‘Life-Threatening Storm Surge’ Warning

After Tropical Storm Marco was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, meteorologists are predicting it will cause devastating damage to the Gulf coast.

Hurricane Marco is expected to hit the Louisiana coast on Monday, which prompted officials to issue an alert to those in the path of the storm.

The National Hurricane Center issued a warning of “life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds,” which are expected to hit portions of the US Gulf Coast.

“A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations” the warning states.

The alert went on to caution those in the path of the storm to seek shelter in a safe location.

“Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” the statement read.

Although New Orleans isn’t technically on the coast, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar stated that the city is still at risk for major flooding as a result of Hurricane Marco.

“New Orleans is especially at risk because it is essentially shaped like a bowl,” Chinchar explained.

“Thanks to the drainage system they have set up, the city can act like a colander, allowing water to flow out.”

Even though New Orleans has many measures set in place to avoid a repeat of Hurricane Katrina, Chinchar revealed that the city may not be able to handle Marco.

“When it rains a lot in a short period of time the drainage system can become overwhelmed, and that colander acts more like a bowl and floods the city,” she explained.

After Hurrican Marco, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to follow and also strengthen to a hurricane by Wednesday or early Thursday before it makes landfall on the US mainland.