Hurricanes D Pesce (shoulder surgery) out for season

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is expected to be out four to six months after he underwent surgery on his right shoulder, the club announced Thursday.

Pesce, 25, sustained the injury in the second period of Carolina’s 6-3 victory at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 22.

In his fifth NHL season, all with the Hurricanes, Pesce has collected 102 points (20 goals, 82 assists) in 350 games. In 2019-20, he totaled 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 61 games.

A native of Tarrytown, N.Y., Pesce was a third-round selection (66th overall) of the Hurricanes in the 2013 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media