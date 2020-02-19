Hurricanes winger Lam leaving for France

Hurricanes match-winner Ben Lam will depart at the end of the Super Rugby season to take up a contract with French club Bordeaux.

Lam, 28, was a long-serving New Zealand sevens player and emerged in recent seasons as an All Blacks candidate, without getting a call-up.

The powerhouse winger is a proven tryscorer and in 2018 went over for a Super Rugby season-record 16 tries.

His form has continued into this season, breaking the game open with two tries in last weekend’s win over the Sharks in Wellington.

Lam has agreed to a two-year deal with Bordeaux, replacing former NRL star Semi Radradra, who is moving to Bristol in the next European club season.