A married couple have found themselves in a hairy situation with the law after they posted an “immoral” video of the man brushing his wife’s luscious locks on social media.

The lovebirds, from the Middle Eastern country of Kuwait, were arrested in their home after the clip provoked a backlash in the conservative Islamic community, local media reports.

In the video, the unnamed husband, who is reportedly a member of Kuwait’s stateless Bidoon minority group, can be seen brushing his Kuwaiti wife’s hair as they joke around.

He can be seen with his arms wrapped around her as she speaks directly to the camera, allegedly in a “salacious” manner.

Detectives studied the video and identified the couple before arriving at their home and detaining them yesterday, according to local reports.

It was also claimed that a source in the Kuwaiti authorities said a legal suit had been filed against the couple, with public prosecutors charging them with “violation of public decency”.

The video was deemed “immoral” and investigators reportedly combed through social media to spot content being posted that “contradicts the nature of conservative Kuwaiti society”.

According to local media, the couple are believed to have released the “provocative” video to outrage their social media followers and provoke criticism and lawsuits.

It is not clear why they would want to provoke a backlash against themselves.

The Bidoon, meaning “without nationality’ in Arabic” is a stateless social class regarded as illegal immigrants in Kuwait.

They can be tribespeople, economic migrants or the children of Kuwaiti women who married Bidoon men.

It is unclear if the couple are still in custody or if they have been released on bail.

According to the British Foreign Office, intimate displays of affection between men and women are frowned upon in Kuwait.

It is also illegal to live with your significant other unless you are married.