Husband and wife transform their daggy old laundry space

A husband and wife have revealed how they transformed their daggy old laundry space using leftover wallpaper and items from Bunnings.

Shantael Loomes, from Melbourne, shared before and after pictures of her laundry room on Facebook, as a result of the ‘hard work’ her family put in to get it there.

Shantael said that in order to get the space looking good, she had to replace some of her family’s appliances – many of which she had owned since they moved in years ago.

‘I got excited when I found an amazing Samsung washer/dryer on Facebook Marketplace on sale,’ Shantael said.

‘But when we picked it up it was an absolute beast of a thing and had no chance of fitting in the new laundry. So we had to go and buy an “appropriate” size one.’

Elsewhere with appliances, Shantael said she bought a new wash basin from Highgrove bathrooms.

The decorative items in Shantael’s laundry were what really transformed its look.

She bought a barn door for $80 from Bunnings Warehouse, and also found a benchtop from the store from the ‘piles of wood they have on the floor there’.

‘We also re-ordered the wallpaper we used in our lounge room one or two years ago,’ Shantael said.

‘I think it adds texture without being overbearing as some wallpapers can be.’

Shantael used leftover wallpaper from the living room and some of the new paper to cover one wall and left the others tiled – which helped to create a modern, sleek laundry look.

After she shared the results of her handiwork online, people were hugely impressed.

‘It looks amazing – well done,’ one woman posted.

Others praised how the new look has made the room look much more spacious and modern.