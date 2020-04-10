Huw Edwards reveals he’s been in hospital with pneumonia

Huw Edwards has revealed he has been in hospital with pneumonia and warned everyone to ‘keep safe and follow the stay at home coronavirus guidelines.

The BBC newsreader, 58, was treated at Kings College Hospital in Camberwell, London, but is set to return to screens in the coming days.

Mr Edwards uploaded a post to Twitter that read: ‘Big thanks to @KingsCollegeNHS for superb care #pneumonia I’ll be back at @BBCNews this week — keep safe everyone and follow the guidelines #StayHomeSaveLives.’

The broadcaster did not say whether he had tested positive for coronavirus during his hospital admission.

But well-wishers including Sky News’ Alistair Bruce sent their good thoughts to him on Twitter and congratulated him on ‘conquering’ the killer bug.

Mr Bruce wrote: ‘Huw, really good news that you have conquered this vile pestilence and our thanks to those that fought with you. #NHSheroes.’

It comes as the NHS continues to be stretched amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Pneumonia is an inflammation of the tissue in one or both lungs usually caused by a bacterial infection.

Symptoms include a cough, high temperature, difficulty breathing and a rapid heartbeat, according to the NHS.

Mr Edwards went on a health kick last year and dropped from 16 to 13 stone since overhauling his workouts, and now boxes three times a week.

His makeover began last year when he started a fitness regime with ex-boxer Clinton McKenzie.

Edwards has since attracted hundreds of compliments from fans online and gained 26,000 Instagram followers.

In 2012 he admitted ‘always being on a diet’ because of his job, saying: ‘I am one of those people who can put on weight simply by looking at a Twix.’

In an interview with the Mail in 2012 he said he no major health problems and the worst issue he had was when his appendix burst when he was 30.

He said: ‘I felt relatively calm until the doctors started to look panicky. It’s an experience I will never forget as it took several weeks to recover from the emergency operation’.