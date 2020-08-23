Hydrogen Bus Evangelist Plans Fuel Factory for Glasgow

Jo Bamford, whose dad put the ‘B’ in JCB, is preparing to bet big that hydrogen plays one of the larger parts in the UK’s future transport network by building a hydrogen fuel production plant in Scotland.

The younger Bamford is boss of Ryse Hydrogen, a business that wants to be at the forefront of a shift to the zero-emission alternative fuel system. His plan is to have as many as 3,000 hydrogen cell-powered buses running around the UK by 2024, a charge that’s to be led in Glasgow, where the fuel plant is to be built, alongside a dream of seeing 300 such buses in the Scottish city one day.

He says his hydrogen fuel facility could be ready be the end of 2021, ideal for use in shipping in delegates to the COP26 summit in Glasgow; the climate event that was rescheduled to next year when it became apparent that loads of men in suits in a conference centre was not going to happen in 2020.

This is not all a fantasy venture capital grab by any means either, as Bamford-owned manufacturer Wrightbus is preparing to launch 15 hydrogen buses in Aberdeen this year, which’ll run on routes served by the First Aberdeen, at a cost to various EU and regional environmental backers of around £500,000 per vehicle. [Herald Scotland]