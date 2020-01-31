Hydrogen to be used for Tokyo Olympic Games cauldron and relay torch

TOKYO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games have announced that hydrogen will be used to power both Games’ cauldrons and the torch during part of its journey through Japan.

Tokyo 2020 said that it will be the first time in the history of the Games that hydrogen, which emits no CO2, will be used in cauldron and torch relay.

It is “expected to be a key weapon in the battle to achieve a low-carbon economy,” it said in a press release.

Tokyo 2020 has already deployed about 500 hydrogen-powered fuel-cell vehicles and will take its use of hydrogen “one symbolic step further” by this use of it as fuel for the cauldron and the torch, it said.