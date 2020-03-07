Hyve warns of profit hit as events are postponed…

March 5 – UK-based event organiser Hyve said on Thursday revenue and profit in 2020 will be hit after it postponed four events in Asia, as well as the Shoptalk 2020 and Groceryshop events in the U.S. due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The company, formerly known as ITE, said there will be a one-time hit of 17 million pounds ($21.89 million) to 19 million pounds on revenue and a hit of 16 million to 18 million pounds to profit in 2020. ($1 = 0.7765 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)