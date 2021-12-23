I-83 is closed due to a vehicle fire in York County.
According to traffic maps, part of Interstate 83 is closed Thursday morning due to a vehicle fire in York County.
According to 511PA, I-83 south is closed between exit 14 to Leader Heights and exit 10 to Loganville as of 7:15 a.m.
It’s unclear how long the highway will be closed.
It’s also unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.
